Dist begins pasting stickers on houses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Covid-19 preventive efforts, the district has begun marking houses where people are under home quarantine. A sticker with the details regarding the last day of quarantine, number of people in quarantine and other details will be pasted in front of the house. It is expected to help the health volunteers monitor and deliver services to the houses accurately.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran released the sticker in the collectorate on Friday morning. The stickers have specific serial numbers. The goal is to facilitate accurate home isolation through house marking.

Since each house has its own unique serial number, it is possible to speed up essential services. The marking is done using the services of local governments, health workers and volunteers.District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said medical officers have been entrusted with necessary assistance.