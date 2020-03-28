No room to maintain distance 

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Every morning at 6am, Amal (name changed) sets off from his house in Rajaji Nagar (Chengalchoola Colony) to the construction site where he works as a labourer. However, after the coronavirus-induced lockdown to maintain social distancing, he remains at home. To Amal, much of it doesn’t make sense. “Inside a cramped space like our colony, the warning is futile as we have no option to maintain distance. Houses are extremely close to each other,” he says.

Though social distancing has been made mandatory to prevent the pandemic from spreading, it is a difficult task for people living in crowded quarters and cluster dwellings. Even staying at home is barely proven to be effective. More than 1,000 families reside in the Rajaji Nagar Colony. Petty shops selling vegetables and knick-knacks align the alleyways of the colony. People are mostly daily-wage labourers. They’re anxious about the lockdown and wonder how they can sustain their families.

“As they have no provision to stock up food supplies, they are facing an acute shortage of food after the lockdown,” says Malini P, a resident of Rajaji Nagar Colony, who has been working as a Nirbhaya volunteer for the past three years. More than 640 families in the colony live in makeshift houses. Several houses lack toilet facilities and are forced to use public washrooms that lack regular water supply, she says. A similar condition prevails in Karimadom Colony which paints a picture of dilapidated shanties and people surviving on daily wages.

“More than 3,000 people live here in extremely close quarters. Most residents are not aware of the threat due to the disease. Since schools have also been closed, children refuse to stay at home and venture out to play with their friends. So far, no case has been reported from the colony but if anyone gets infected, it has higher chances of spreading,” says Shamla S, resident of Karimadom Colony. Shamla also said that the colony includes many sick and elderly people who do not follow any hygiene measures.

“We know we have to constantly maintain personal hygiene by washing our hands frequently but most of us cannot afford hand sanitisers and hand wash liquids,” she said.Although regular instructions are being given, people continue to gather in groups without facemasks. Shanila Rafeeq, who has been residing here for the past 25 years, says: “My husband is a driver. Ever since the outbreak, he has stopped going for rides.”Though the people in the colony are unaware of the seriousness of adopting preventive measures, Shanila’s husband, Rafeeq has set up a hand-washing kiosk at the entrance of the colony so that the residents wash their hands frequently.

Authorities intervene

“More than 3,000 people live in the Rajaji Nagar colony but it is practically impossible to provide food to everyone. So, we have made a list of the neediest people comprising the destitute, bedridden and differently-abled people. Meals are provided thrice a day by contacting the helpline number provided by the city corporation. The compiled list is then passed on to the nearest community kitchen,” said M V Jayalakshmi, Thampanoor ward councillor. She also said that social distancing is impossible in the colony but they are taking all preventive measures such as anti-bacterial spraying.