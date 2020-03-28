STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

No room to maintain distance 

Though social distancing has been made mandatory to prevent the pandemic from spreading, it is a difficult task for people living in crowded quarters and dwellings

Published: 28th March 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

The houses in Rajaji Nagar Colony are tightly packed making it difficult for its residents to practice social distancing

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Every morning at 6am, Amal (name changed) sets off from his house in  Rajaji Nagar (Chengalchoola Colony) to the construction site where he works as a labourer. However, after the coronavirus-induced lockdown to maintain social distancing, he remains at home. To Amal, much of it doesn’t make sense. “Inside a cramped space like our colony, the warning is futile as we have no option to maintain distance. Houses are extremely close to each other,” he says.

Though social distancing has been made mandatory to prevent the pandemic from spreading, it is a difficult task for people living in crowded quarters and cluster dwellings. Even staying at home is barely proven to be effective. More than 1,000 families reside in the Rajaji Nagar Colony. Petty shops selling vegetables and knick-knacks align the alleyways of the colony. People are mostly daily-wage labourers. They’re anxious about the lockdown and wonder how they can sustain their families.

“As they have no provision to stock up food supplies, they are facing an acute shortage of food after the lockdown,” says Malini P, a resident of Rajaji Nagar Colony, who has been working as a Nirbhaya volunteer for the past three years. More than 640 families in the colony live in makeshift houses. Several houses lack toilet facilities and are forced to use public washrooms that lack regular water supply, she says. A similar condition prevails in Karimadom Colony which paints a picture of dilapidated shanties and people surviving on daily wages. 

Pics  B P Deepu

“More than 3,000 people live here in extremely close quarters. Most residents are not aware of the threat due to the disease. Since schools have also been closed, children refuse to stay at home and venture out to play with their friends. So far, no case has been reported from the colony but if anyone gets infected, it has higher chances of spreading,” says Shamla S, resident of Karimadom Colony. Shamla also said that the colony includes many sick and elderly people who do not follow any hygiene measures. 

“We know we have to constantly maintain personal hygiene by washing our hands frequently but most of us cannot afford hand sanitisers and hand wash liquids,” she said.Although regular instructions are being given, people continue to gather in groups without facemasks. Shanila Rafeeq, who has been residing here for the past 25 years, says: “My husband is a driver. Ever since the outbreak, he has stopped going for rides.”Though the people in the colony are unaware of the seriousness of adopting preventive measures, Shanila’s husband, Rafeeq has set up a hand-washing kiosk at the entrance of the colony so that the residents wash their hands frequently.

Authorities intervene
“More than 3,000 people live in the Rajaji Nagar colony but it is practically impossible to provide food to everyone. So, we have made a list of the neediest people comprising the destitute, bedridden and differently-abled people. Meals are provided thrice a day by contacting the helpline number provided by the city corporation. The compiled list is then passed on to the nearest community kitchen,” said M V Jayalakshmi, Thampanoor ward councillor. She also said that social distancing is impossible in the colony but they are taking all preventive measures such as anti-bacterial spraying.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp