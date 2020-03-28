State govt has failed in curbing inflation: Oppn

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has failed in curbing the rise in prices of essential commodities amid the complete lockdown, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala told media persons on Friday.

“From the people’s response, we can conclude that the government could not prevent the steep increase in the prices of of essential items including vegetables. I have received a lot of complaints about the price rise from the public. The government should take immediate steps. Similarly, the lonely and destitutes are not getting food and medicines delivered at their homes,” he said.