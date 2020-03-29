‘Suicide’ of  wife turns murder; youth held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A ‘suicide’ case has turned out to be murder. A 26-year-old was arrested by the Pothencode police on Saturday for strangling his 19-year-old wife to death after forcefully giving her liquor following a heated argument. He hung his wife on a ceiling fan to create an impression that she had committed suicide.

The deceased is Ragendu, a native of Vettinad near Vembayam, and the arrested is Adarsh, a native of Vamanapuram. According to police, the incident took place on Monday night at a rented residence at Nannattukavu where the couple were staying.

They got married after having eloped in January. However, Ragendu wanted to see her parents and insisted on returning home. This triggered frequent quarrels between the couple. On Monday, Adarsh forcefully gave her liquor by pressing her cheeks and neck. Eventually, he strangled her to death He also brought her to hospital to mislead others. The police too had initially considered it a suicide. But the postmortem examination revealed the body had injuries due to a struggle with someone.