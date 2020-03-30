District monitors tribal zones, bans entry of outsiders in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the 21-day lockdown in force across the state, people’s representatives and the district administration are implementing all necessary measures to safeguard the residents of Amboori and Kottukal, two areas in the district with a large tribal population, against the spread of Covid-19. The authorities have banned the entry of outsiders while essential items are being supplied in the hamlets free of cost.

According to C K Hareendran, MLA, close to 3,000 people are residing in the remote hamlets in these areas.“Supply of provisions started on Saturday. Kits containing rice, green gram, Bengal gram and sugar were distributed to the families free of cost. This is in addition to the kits announced by the government,” he said.

The legislator added the authorities were working towards ensuring minimal contact between the residents and outsiders until the pandemic is contained. Vigilance teams comprising representatives of local self-governments, police personnel and forest departments officials are monitoring the entry points to these zones.

“Community kitchens launched in all panchayats will be of help to the tribal population as well. The government’s tribal promoters have made people aware of various helpline numbers,” he said. The kitchens, which are currently supplying only the afternoon meal will cater all three meals from Tuesday. “Most of the residents expressed willingness to cook at their homes, the provision kit was hence supplied on an urgent basis,” said Hareendran.With a significant number of the tribal population visiting nearby towns regularly, the health officials at government hospital in Mayam are monitoring the condition of the residents.

Tribal promoters are visiting homes daily to check for symptoms.“There are negligible number of non-resident Keralites among the tribal population. However, we are taking every precaution considering around 300 persons are under home quarantine in the neighbouring areas,” said a doctor.