For free food, register with Trivandrum corporation’s smart app

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation will provide free meals to those in home quarantine and anyone unable to get food on account of the lockdown. Those who need meals can register with the corporation’s Smart Trivandrum mobile app on the Covid-19’ link ‘ or on www.covid19tvm.com web page or by calling up 9496434448, 9496434449, 9496434450.

Mayor K Sreekumar said the volunteer groups headed by ward councillors will ensure that elderly persons living alone too will have access to the free food facility offered by the civic body. According to him, the quantity of food needed must be specified on the eve of the distribution for both convenience and feeding the mouths in the locality. Steps have been taken to start community kitchens in health circles as per requirement. The civic body will distribute free food through these systems thrice daily.

Cleaning the city

Jetters are being used by the corporation to clean major city locations. And office buildings and major locations in the city, including East Fort, Thampanoor, Palayam and Statue are among those which will be sanitised.