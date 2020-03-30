STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

For free food, register with Trivandrum corporation’s smart app

Mayor K Sreekumar said the volunteer groups headed by ward councillors will ensure that elderly persons living alone too will have access to the free food facility offered by the civic body.

Published: 30th March 2020 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation will provide free meals to those in home quarantine and anyone unable to get food on account of the lockdown. Those who need meals can register with the corporation’s Smart Trivandrum mobile app on the Covid-19’  link ‘ or on www.covid19tvm.com  web page or by calling up 9496434448, 9496434449, 9496434450.

Mayor K Sreekumar said the volunteer groups headed by ward councillors will ensure that elderly persons living alone too will have access to the free food facility offered by the civic body. According to him, the quantity of  food needed must be specified on the eve of the distribution for both convenience and feeding the mouths in the locality.  Steps have been taken to start community kitchens in health circles as per requirement. The civic body will distribute free food through these systems thrice daily.

Cleaning the city

Jetters are being used by the corporation to clean major city locations. And  office buildings and major locations in the city, including East Fort, Thampanoor, Palayam and Statue are among those which will be sanitised. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smart Trivandrum mobile app Kerala COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp