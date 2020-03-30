One person tests positive in Thiruvananthapuram, 285 under observation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday and it is a suspected case of community spread. He is now reportedly in ventilator support at Medical College Hospital. The 68-year-old man from Pothencode was brought here from a private medical college in the city with asthma and he doesn’t have a known primary contact.

As many as 285 new patients were put under observation on Sunday. There are 16 people under isolation in General Hospital, 52 in the Medical College, two in the Peroorkada District Model Hospital, nine in Neyyattinkara District Hospital, one in Nedumangad District Hospital, nine in SAT Hospital, one in Ananthapuri Hospital and three in KIMS Hospital. A total of 93 people are under hospital isolation.

A total of 18,145 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Sunday, 18 people were newly admitted in hospital and 34 were discharged. Of the 1,278 samples sent so far for testing, 1,174 results have been received. On Sunday, 23 samples were sent.

Three people who tested positive at first are still at the Medical College Hospital under care. The patient who tested positive on Tuesday is at the General Hospital and the condition is stable.

As many as 318 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 293 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Sunday. Ten people who need psychological support called the mental health helpline. As many as 931 people were called and offered mental support.

Corona Care Centres

IMG Hostel: 28 people quarantined

Sameti: 19 people

University Men’s Hostel: 79

Women’s Hostel: 51

Manvila Cooperative Training Institute: 18

SUT Royal Hospital: 12

Pozhiyoor LP School: 227

Leo XIII School,Pulluvila: 108

St Mary’s Vizhinjam: 28

Mar Ivanios Hostel: 1