STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

One person tests positive in Thiruvananthapuram, 285 under observation

The man from Pothencode is now reportedly in ventilator support at Medical College Hospital. He doesn’t have a known primary contact

Published: 30th March 2020 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of the Corona Outpatient Clinic at the University Hospital stand in protective clothing and breathing masks in front of the entrance, Dresden, Germany

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One person tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Sunday and it is a suspected case of community spread. He is now reportedly in ventilator support at Medical College Hospital. The 68-year-old man from Pothencode was brought here from a private medical college in the city with asthma and he doesn’t have a known primary contact.

As many as 285 new patients were put under observation on Sunday. There are 16 people under isolation in General Hospital, 52 in the Medical College, two in the Peroorkada District Model Hospital, nine in Neyyattinkara District Hospital, one in Nedumangad District Hospital, nine in SAT Hospital, one in Ananthapuri Hospital and three in KIMS Hospital. A total of 93 people are under hospital isolation.

A total of 18,145 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Sunday, 18 people were newly admitted in hospital and 34 were discharged. Of the 1,278 samples sent so far for testing, 1,174 results have been received. On Sunday, 23 samples were sent.

Three people who tested positive at first are still at the Medical College Hospital under care. The patient who tested positive on Tuesday is at the General Hospital and the condition is stable.

As many as 318 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 293 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Sunday.  Ten people who need psychological support called the mental health helpline. As many as 931 people were called and offered mental support.

Corona Care Centres
IMG Hostel: 28 people quarantined
Sameti: 19 people
University Men’s Hostel: 79
Women’s Hostel: 51
Manvila Cooperative Training Institute: 18
SUT Royal Hospital: 12
Pozhiyoor LP School: 227
Leo XIII School,Pulluvila: 108
St Mary’s Vizhinjam: 28
Mar Ivanios Hostel: 1

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Thiruvananthapuram Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp