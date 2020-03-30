Shortage of masks grips Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital is facing a severe shortage of masks. While traders said many medical shops have run out of stock due to the lockdown, officials suspect some are hoarding masks so as to inflate its price. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan has convened a meeting of chemists and druggists, the drug control department and legal metrology department to discuss the issue.

“There is a severe shortage of face masks. Due to the lockdown, cargo movement has been severely hit and drivers are reluctant to operate. Also, the state has to rely on other states to manufacture masks. The manufacturers engage in price gouging, making it difficult for medicine shop owners to procure it,” said Jayamohan Thampi of All-Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association, Thiruvananthapuram chapter.

Meanwhile, the drugs control department said that it might be out of vengeance that masks were not being provided.