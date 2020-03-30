STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram police resort to novel way to contain coronavirus

The novelty of the whole project aside, the autorickshaw used to carry the speakers brought forward many questions.

Thiruvananthapuram police; coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram police (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have adopted a new method in Chirayinkeezhu as police officers here are going from street to street with a live announcement, creating awareness about the need for the lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 spread. The video of a police officer making the announcement as he walks behind an autorickshaw carrying the speakers had gone viral on social media bringing the focus to the initiative.

The novelty of the whole project aside, the autorickshaw used to carry the speakers brought forward many questions. However, it was a practical choice from the part of the Chirayinkeezhu police.

“The autorickshaw is ideal for the small by-roads and pocket roads within the station limits. We wanted to cover the entire area. On each day, we had a set goal to cover. On Thursday we covered Perunguzhi, Nalumukku, Valiyakada, Pukayilathoppu and Anathalavattom. On Friday, Purakkada, Mudapuram and nearby places were covered,” said V S Vineesh, Sub-inspector, Chirayinkeezhu police station.The announcement was made by civil police officers Arun and Prasanth.

“There was good response to the initiative. However, the response to the lockdown itself is mixed. Some have a positive attitude. But mostly we see a sort of resistance and rebellion. Some just take a tablet foil and get out to show that as a reason. As it extends, more people might try and come out of their homes. The weather is also a factor. We are trying to create awareness to ensure that they stay inside,” he said.

Usually, it is the local bodies who take up such awareness efforts. However, here the Janamaithri beat officers, along with the entire staff, are leading the campaign. The Janamaithri beat officers woman civil police officer Leeja and SCPO Suresh are now visiting each house within the station limits to create awareness.

“They are familiar with all the houses and apart from creating awareness they are also distributing masks and necessary items,” Vineesh said.

