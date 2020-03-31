STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
57 more people placed under observation in dist

As many as 57 more people were placed under observation in the district on Monday with suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

Published: 31st March 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As many as 57 more people were placed under observation in the district on Monday with suspected Covid-19 symptoms. While 16 people were admitted to the isolation wards in hospitals on Monday, 23 people were discharged. At present, 86 people are in isolation in various hospitals.

As many as 20 people are in isolation wards in General Hospital, 46 in Medical College, nine in Neyyattinkara District Hospital, three each in Nedumangad District Hospital, SAT Hospital and Ananthapuri Hospital and two in KIMS Hospital.

A total of 18,129 people have been placed in home quarantine in the district. Of the 1,310 samples sent for testing, the results of 1,215 samples have been received. All the 41 test results received on Monday were negative.

The collectorate control room and Disha call centre received 307 and 223 calls respectively on Monday. As many as 25 people who needed psychological support called to the mental health helpline. A total of 483 people were offered mental support.

Comments

