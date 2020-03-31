STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation takes steps to ensure food for stranded migrant workers

The decision was taken in the light of complaints from migrant labourers about not having access to food and the quality of water being provided to them.

Published: 31st March 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor K Sreekumar distributing food packets to migrant workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure that no one starves during the ongoing 21-day lockdown, ‘community kitchens’ made operational by the state government will also provide free food to migrant workers. The initiative which is being implemented by the city corporation in association with panchayats, ward-level committees, health supervisors and inspectors has started identifying migrant workers in the district to cater to their needs.

The decision was taken in the light of complaints from migrant labourers about not having access to food and the quality of water being provided to them. It was also brought to the notice of city corporation that some migrant workers living in Thiruvallam and Attukulangara did not receive food for a day. Some complained of the quality of food being provided to them by the local authorities.

Mayor K Sreekumar said two to three camps would be set up under the aegis of the corporation to meet the food requirements of the migrant workers. “There are many migrant workers in the district who have also been stranded due to the lockdown. In Kottayam, migrant workers took to the streets demanding transport facilities to return to their hometowns owing to lack of food. Therefore, we have taken some extensive measures to ensure the well-being of the ‘guest workers’ and that no one is left to starve during the lockdown,” said Sreekumar.

For the purpose, the mayor has already directed junior health inspectors to collect the names of the migrant workers in the district and identify locations of their stay. “Since there are two categories of migrant labourers, ones brought in by contractors to work at construction sites and others who engage in odd jobs in the unorganised sector, it is a little difficult to identify everyone,” said a health inspector.

Schools and auditoriums will be selected for the purpose of setting up camps to accommodate stranded workers. Though community kitchens are currently supplying Kerala meals, the authorities are planning to soon distribute food kits that would enable the migrant workers to cook what they prefer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp