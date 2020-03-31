Corporation takes steps to ensure food for stranded migrant workers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure that no one starves during the ongoing 21-day lockdown, ‘community kitchens’ made operational by the state government will also provide free food to migrant workers. The initiative which is being implemented by the city corporation in association with panchayats, ward-level committees, health supervisors and inspectors has started identifying migrant workers in the district to cater to their needs.

The decision was taken in the light of complaints from migrant labourers about not having access to food and the quality of water being provided to them. It was also brought to the notice of city corporation that some migrant workers living in Thiruvallam and Attukulangara did not receive food for a day. Some complained of the quality of food being provided to them by the local authorities.

Mayor K Sreekumar said two to three camps would be set up under the aegis of the corporation to meet the food requirements of the migrant workers. “There are many migrant workers in the district who have also been stranded due to the lockdown. In Kottayam, migrant workers took to the streets demanding transport facilities to return to their hometowns owing to lack of food. Therefore, we have taken some extensive measures to ensure the well-being of the ‘guest workers’ and that no one is left to starve during the lockdown,” said Sreekumar.

For the purpose, the mayor has already directed junior health inspectors to collect the names of the migrant workers in the district and identify locations of their stay. “Since there are two categories of migrant labourers, ones brought in by contractors to work at construction sites and others who engage in odd jobs in the unorganised sector, it is a little difficult to identify everyone,” said a health inspector.

Schools and auditoriums will be selected for the purpose of setting up camps to accommodate stranded workers. Though community kitchens are currently supplying Kerala meals, the authorities are planning to soon distribute food kits that would enable the migrant workers to cook what they prefer.