Cusat and KVASU win Chancellor’s award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TheCochin University of Science and Technology Kochi has won the fifth Chancellor’s Award for the best university, for the year 2018- 19. The prestigious award carries a purse of `5 crore. The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Wayanad has won the Chancellor’s Award for the Best Emerging Young University for 2018-19. The Best Emerging Young University award, instituted in 2016, carries a prize of `1 crore.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accepted the recommendation of the selection committee constituted by Kerala State Higher Education Council in this regard. The Chancellor’s award was instituted in 2015 to nurture the spirit of healthy competition among universities. The state government provided `5 crore in the budget for the award. In 2016, a decision was taken to institute another award for the best emerging university.