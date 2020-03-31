STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exclusion of home care from ‘essential’ list leaves elderly patients in the lurch

Though the police have said that home nurses would be allowed to travel and work, sources cite many instances of cops preventing caregivers from travelling.

Published: 31st March 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By KRISHNACHANDK
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s decision to leave out homecare from essential services list during the 21-day lockdown has affected several ailing and elderly patients who are confined to their beds at their homes. Nursing agencies have downed their shutters across the state and many nurses are unable to reach their patients due to the strict imposition of social distancing norms.

Though the police have said that home nurses would be allowed to travel and work, sources cite many instances of cops preventing caregivers from travelling. Geetha S, a nurse who takes care of an elderly patient at a home in Thiruvananthapuram, said she was stopped by the police while on her way to the patient’s home. “Last Wednesday, I was stopped by the police.

One officer scolded me and asked me to return home. They did not budge even after seeing my identity card. Officials at my agency too told me to stay back at home. Now, I am unable to reach my patient who is an elderly cancer survivor and can’t walk without support. Other members of the family are also old and so they cannot help the patient,” she said. K S Manju, owner of Deepa Nursing Home, a private agency in the capital, said she has advised all nurses to stay at homes and not to venture out.

“We have instructed those nurses who are with the patients to stay put. But there are many who have gone back to their respective houses before the lockdown was announced. They cannot reach to their patients now. Many elderly and ailing people, who are confined to their beds, are suffering due to this,” she said. P Bindu, owner of Lifeguard Nursing in Thrissur said fresh bookings have been cancelled after the Centre announced the nationwide curfew. “After the lockdown was imposed, many nurses returned to their houses due to panic. Now they live very far away from patients.

The government should do something to allay their fears and must include homecare in the list of the essential services,” she said. Social Justice special secretary Biju Prabhakar said the onus to include home nursing in essential services lies with the state health department. “Home nursing has not been included in the list. The state health department has to take a decision on it,” he said. Director of Health Services Dr Saritha R L told TNIE the government will address the issue. “It is learnt many home nurses stay with their patients. We will look into the issues faced by those who travel daily from their homes to the patients’ residences,” she said.

