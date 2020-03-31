Lockdown leaves tribal hamlets in the lurch

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “My mother is in pain and we are unable to get her medicines or take her to the hospital because of the lockdown. There are no shops nearby. It has been two weeks,” laments Ajitha Dileep, a resident of Adiyodi Colony in Idinjar, one of the rural hamlets located in the valley of Ponmudi High Range in Peringamala. Ajitha is one among the 1,500 families living in various rural tribal hamlets of Peringamala and the lockdown declared by the state government in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak has left them in the lurch. Getting essentials including groceries, vegetables and medicines have become a herculean task for these families. Many of these families are forced to walk nearly seven to eight kilometres to purchase essentials from Peringamala or Palode - two of the nearby towns.

“Most of the shops are not open and there is a scarcity of vegetables and other items. We all survive on daily wages and now there is no money to meet our basic needs. My husband is a construction worker and I have a small job. Both of us have not been able to go to work for the past two weeks. My 70-year-old mother has arthritis and blood pressure. We are not able to meet emergency expenses. We usually go to the Palode Government Hospital for medical care and now we are totally cut off from the rest of the world because of lack of transportation facilities,” she says. Bindu K, a resident of Kariyilakuzhy tribal settlement, says she is unable to fend for her five-year-old kid. “It is getting tougher with each passing day. There is no money or work and we are unable to feed our children. The hospital is eight kilometres away and if somebody gets sick, we will have to call for an ambulance. There is no access to any emergency medical care,” she says.

Many in the settlement are unable to sell their produce which includes rubber, cashew and other crops because of the lockdown. “We are unable to sell our products, which are the only source of income,” says Mukundan, another resident of the tribal hamlet.

Though the local body has launched community kitchens, only a few families have access to these meals. It is learnt that only five families from each settlement receive food from the kitchen. Secretary of Area Development Society (ADS) Janet Mohan said that almost every family is eligible for the community kitchen programme here. “Many of them have no work and they’re scared to leave their homes fearing the police. Unavailability of vegetables is also a major concern. Community kitchens must include more families,” says Janet.

Susheela S, another resident, says that they haven’t received any of the benefits announced by the state government. “We heard about free rations but we haven’t received any,” she says.

An official with the Tribal Development Department said that all issues would be sorted out. “We will be distributing nutrition kits comprising eight items to these families this week. We also plan to launch a food support programme,” said the official.With complaints mounting, SC/ST Development Minister A K Balan has assured swift action to address the woes of the tribals in the state during the lockdown.