250 new cases put under observation in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 250 new suspected cases were put under observation in the district on Thursday. A total of 54 persons are under hospital isolation, of which 11 are under isolation in General Hospital, 26 in the Medical College Hospital, one in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, three in SAT Hospital and 13 patients in various private hospitals. As many as 1,946 people are under home quarantine in the district.

On Thursday, 13 persons were newly admitted to hospitals while 11 were discharged. A total of 110 samples were sent, while 110 results received on the day were negative.