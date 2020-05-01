4,071 people arrested for lockdown violations in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Thursday registered 4,309 cases and arrested 4,071 people for violating lockdown norms. As many as 954 cases were registered for not wearing masks in public place, while 2,740 vehicles were confiscated for breaching the lockdown rules. Kollam registered 684 cases and 686 arrests, while Thiruvananthapuram had 669 cases and 691 arrests. Idukki, which is in Covid red zone, saw 501 cases and 218 arrests, while Pathanamthitta witnessed 426 cases and 443 arrests.

Thrissur recorded 493 cases and 533 arrests. Meanwhile, the police will invoke more restrictions in Covid hotspots. The existing restrictions will be scaled up in Kottayam, Kollam, Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram districts, where new cases were reported recently. In areas that are declared as hotspots, only one entry route will be kept open. Only unavoidable works will be allowed.