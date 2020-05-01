STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

4,071 people arrested for lockdown violations in Kerala

The police on Thursday registered 4,309 cases and arrested 4,071 people for violating lockdown norms.

Published: 01st May 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Thursday registered 4,309 cases and arrested 4,071 people for violating lockdown norms. As many as 954 cases were registered for not wearing masks in public place, while 2,740 vehicles were confiscated for breaching the lockdown rules. Kollam registered 684 cases and 686 arrests, while Thiruvananthapuram had 669 cases and 691 arrests. Idukki, which is in Covid red zone, saw 501 cases and 218 arrests, while Pathanamthitta witnessed 426 cases and 443 arrests.

Thrissur recorded 493 cases and 533 arrests. Meanwhile, the police will invoke more restrictions in Covid hotspots. The existing restrictions will be scaled up in Kottayam, Kollam, Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram districts, where new cases were reported recently. In areas that are declared as hotspots, only one entry route will be kept open.  Only unavoidable works will be allowed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp