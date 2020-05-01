KU to allocate fallow land to kindle farming passion in students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In tune with the state’s ongoing initiative to turn fallow land into cultivable land, the University of Kerala will earmark 25 acres on its campus at Kariyavattom for paddy and vegetable cultivation. A decision to this effect was taken by the varsity Syndicate that met the other day. To encourage students to participate in farming activities, the university will also introduce agriculture fellowships for the students who participate in the venture.

While 20 acres will be used for paddy cultivation, vegetables and tuber crops will be cultivated in the remaining five acres. A collective of the academic community, varsity staff and other interested people will be constituted for implementing the project that will be launched in association with the state agriculture department.

“The university departments of Botany and Environment Studies will take the lead in the project. The students will carry out farming activities for two hours per week,” said a university official. Community farming clubs will be set up in affiliated colleges to ensure the participation of all students. Campuses which perform well in the farming initiative will be given ‘Harithalayam’ award. The varsity has also issued directions to involve the National Service Scheme (NSS) in the project.

Other initiatives

The Syndicate also decided to encourage the participation of more students and teachers in palliative and blood donation activities. The functioning of community lab, proposed to be set up in the university, will be expanded for the benefit of people. The labs will focus on cost-effective research and production of materials needed to maintain public health.

Many cutting edge laboratory equipment of the varsity has been handed over to the government as part of Covid-19 prevention activities. Lab and hostels will be handed over to the government on request as part of fighting the viral disease. Departments have also been encouraged to come up with advanced research in Covid-19 prevention.The Syndicate also decided to waive hostel fees of students staying in the facility during lockdown period.

Farm Fellowships

