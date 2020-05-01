STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Neyyattinkara municipality declared hotspot

Shops selling essential goods to function from 7am to 2pm; inter-state goods transport not to be affected

Published: 01st May 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of passengers to Neyyattinkara waiting to board their bus outside the KSRTC bus terminal at Thampanoor without a proper shelter | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of fresh Covid-19 cases, Neyyattinkara municipality was declared a hotspot on Thursday. Earlier in the morning, the district collector declared select wards around Pathamkallu of Neyyattinkara municipality as hotspots. Later, the government declared the entire municipality a hotspot. The wards in focus include Aralummoodu, Puthanambalam, Moonukallumoodu, Koottappana, Pallivilakam, Nilamel, Ooruttukala, Alummoodu, town, Brahmamcode, Athiyannur and Vazhimukku. The offices in these wards will be disinfected by the civic body.

The shops selling essential goods will function from 7 am to 2 pm. The government offices in the region will function with a limited number of employees.  District Collector K Gopalakrishnan has assured that inter-state goods transport will not be affected due to the restrictions in place. The collector also held a meeting at the PWD rest house in Neyyattinkara on Thursday morning.  

WR Heeba, chairperson of Neyyattinkara municipality, said that sanitising works have already commenced. Fire and Rescue officials will also join the efforts. “Our community kitchen is also active. We have a lot of people under quarantine now. If anyone needs food, we will be able to provide it. We have also identified Corona Care Centres for the people who have difficulty undergoing quarantine at home,” said Heeba.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp