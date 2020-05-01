Neyyattinkara municipality declared hotspot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of fresh Covid-19 cases, Neyyattinkara municipality was declared a hotspot on Thursday. Earlier in the morning, the district collector declared select wards around Pathamkallu of Neyyattinkara municipality as hotspots. Later, the government declared the entire municipality a hotspot. The wards in focus include Aralummoodu, Puthanambalam, Moonukallumoodu, Koottappana, Pallivilakam, Nilamel, Ooruttukala, Alummoodu, town, Brahmamcode, Athiyannur and Vazhimukku. The offices in these wards will be disinfected by the civic body.

The shops selling essential goods will function from 7 am to 2 pm. The government offices in the region will function with a limited number of employees. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan has assured that inter-state goods transport will not be affected due to the restrictions in place. The collector also held a meeting at the PWD rest house in Neyyattinkara on Thursday morning.

WR Heeba, chairperson of Neyyattinkara municipality, said that sanitising works have already commenced. Fire and Rescue officials will also join the efforts. “Our community kitchen is also active. We have a lot of people under quarantine now. If anyone needs food, we will be able to provide it. We have also identified Corona Care Centres for the people who have difficulty undergoing quarantine at home,” said Heeba.