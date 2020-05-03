231 more placed under observation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health officials put 231 new persons under observation in the district on Saturday. Among them, eleven people were admitted to isolation wards set up in various hospitals. While reports have surfaced that the two Covid-19 positive cases in the district tested negative, no official confirmation has been made. Currently, 64 people are admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals.

Among them, nine persons are admitted to the General Hospital, 30 in Government Medical College Hospital, two in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, five in Sree Avittam Thirunal Hospital and 18 people in various private hospitals. A total of 75 people are admitted to the corona care centre at Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira. Nine persons were discharged on the day.

As many as 2,387 people are under home quarantine in the district. A total of 81 swab samples were sent for detailed examination on Saturday. Ninetyfive test results came negative on the day. As many as 75 calls were made to the collectorate control room and 110 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Saturday. Seven people called to the mental health helpline seeking psychological support on Saturday and officials called 86 people and offered mental support. So far, officials called 23,273 people and off e red psych o l o g i c a l support.