3,386 People held for violating lockdown curbs across state

As  Many  as 3,386 people were arrested across the state on Saturday for violating lockdown restrictions.

Published: 03rd May 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:35 AM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As  Many  as 3,386 people were arrested across the state on Saturday for violating lockdown restrictions. A total of 3,460 cases were registered and 2,132 vehicles impounded. Thiruvananthapuram rural limit registered the maximum number of violations, despite the region falling under the orange zone, with 465 people being arrested and 266 vehicles impounded. City police registered 97 cases, arrested 92 people and impounded 73 vehicles.

Kollam city, Kollam rural and Pathanamthitta registered more than 300 cases and arrests, while Kochi city registered, 59 cases, 77 arrests and impounded 27 vehicles. Meanwhile, Kasaragod reported much less violations, despite being included in the orange zone from the red zone. The northern district registered 25 cases, arrested 30 people and impounded 11 vehicles. On Friday, Thiruvananthapuram city registered 107 cases for venturing out without wearing a mask, while rural police registered 198 cases.

‘DON’T FORCE MIGRANTS TO RETURN HOME’

State Police Chief Loknath Behera, in a statement, said strict action would be taken against those who force migrant labourers in the state to return to their native place. “There were a few instances where migrant labourers were forced to go back home. Those who want to leave can do so, but stringent action will be taken against those who insist on them leaving,” he said.

Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

