Vigilance recommends action against 112 shop owners in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide crackdown, the Vigilance has recommended action against 112 shop owners for hoarding and black marketing of essentials during the lockdown. Irregularities were found in a raid led by Vigilance IG H Venkatesh at 290 shops on Friday.

Action has been recommended against 23 shops in Thiruvananthapuram district, 13 in Ernakulam and 11 each in Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

In the raid, it was found that some stores have unlawfully increased prices of essential items, including vegetables and fruits, in addition to hoarding commodities. The raid was also conducted at ration shops. According to Vigilance director Anil Kant, the raid will be intensified in the coming days.