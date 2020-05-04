STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abrasive cops turn mechanics off breakdown services in Kerala

Citing law enforcement agencies’ abusive behaviour on several occasions, mechanics offering voluntary services are now demanding police protection to attend to breakdowns. 

Published: 04th May 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:43 AM

By Unnikrishnan S
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A series of unpleasant experiences have prompted automobile workshop owners to stop the free breakdown services offered to official vehicles involved in Covid-19 containment efforts.  

Citing law enforcement agencies’ abusive behaviour on several occasions, mechanics offering voluntary services are now demanding police protection to attend to breakdowns. 

The Association of Automobile Workshops Kerala (AAWK) had formed a voluntary task force in every district to repair ambulances and other vehicles, including police vehicles, after the lockdown set in.

“The mechanics were threatened on many occasions,” said AAWK joint secretary Sunil Kumar.

A mechanic who turned up to repair a police jeep in Kasaragod was abused by another police team a week ago.

In Wayanad, another team of mechanics was fined heavily for lockdown violation despite holding the emergency pass Automobile workshops are among the sectors affected severely by the lockdown.

The government has allowed workshops partial relaxation for emergency work on Sundays and Thursdays.

