Mullappally decries CM in helicopter purchase issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan fooled the people by claiming that the Rs 2-crore helicopter was for security and disaster management purposes.

Following the chief minister’s revelation that a top official was being paid more than what eight of his advisors were drawing, Mullappally demanded to know who was the top official. Mullappally claimed that Pinarayi Vijayan has more security than any chief minister of this state has ever had.

He also alleged that the chief minister goes to his hometown from Thalassery railway station with the escort of 20 vehicles, including an ambulance and a bomb detection squad. “When this is the case, what is the need for a helicopter? Also, it has been ridiculous the way in which Pinarayi has been defending purchasing the helicopter,” said Mullappally.