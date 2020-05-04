Oommen Chandy urges CM to arrange chartered flights for stranded NRKs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to arrange chartered flights urgently to bring back Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) stuck in different countries. He also said special trains should be arranged to bring home Malayalis stranded within the country.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, Chandy said Malayalis have been living in isolation after other countries took steps to bring back their nationals.

He also said that special trains which had carried guest labourers can bring the stranded Malayalis from North Indian states.

Chandy said ever since the third stage lockdown was announced, Malayalis living elsewhere have been a disappointed lot not knowing when they will be able to return home.

He said 845 expectant mothers abroad are waiting to return to Kerala.

Chandy said as per the aviation norms, expectant mothers who have crossed the eighth month of pregnancy will not be allowed to travel.