GS Bedi takes charge as Senior Air Staff Officer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Marshal GS Bedi took charge as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) of the Southern Air Command here on Monday. Commissioned as a fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1984, he has over 3,700 hours of accident-free flying to his credit. Operationally, he has flown MiG-21 and Mirage-2000 aircrafts. He took part in the Kargil conflict, for which he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry).

He is a qualified flying instructor, a fighter combat leader, a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College and an alumni of National Defence College. He has commanded a fighter squadron and a front line fighter base. A recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) and Vishisht Seva Medal, some of his previous appointments in IAF include directing staff at Flying Instructors School, chief instructor (flying) in the Air Force Academy, Air Force examiner in the Aircrew Examining Board (AEB), flying inspector in the Directorate of Air Staff Inspection (DASI) and Air 1 of Western Air Command.

He led an IAF contingent in the UN mission to Congo. He was appointed as the air adviser to the High Commission of India in London. He has also served as the air officer commanding Jammu and Kashmir and the assistant chief of air staff ops (offensive).