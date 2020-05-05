Two test negative in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two Covid-19 patients in the capital district have tested negative in repeated tests. While there were reports that the cases in the district tested negative, no official confirmation had been made till Monday. The confirmation was made after a final test result was received from National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

The 50-year-old man from Pathamkallu in Neyyattinkara and Melppala in Kanyakumari district near Kerala border at Karakkonam were shifted to Government Medical College from a private hospital in Neyyattinkara after they tested positive for Covid-19. 170 new patients were put under observation in the district on Monday.

A total of 59 people are under hospital isolation on the day. There are seven people under isolation in General Hospital, 32 in Medical College, one in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, five in SAT Hospital and 15 patients in various private hospitals.