WhatsApp collective comes to the rescue of Malayinkeezhu residents

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many organisations and NGOs have been of great help to the residents during the ongoing lockdown. ‘Ikkarapacha’, a WhatsApp collective formed by the Malayinkeezhu unit of Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad, is one such. The collective has garnered attention for effectively serving the residents of Malayinkeezhu by delivering essential items and providing services free of cost. With the place declared a hotspot earlier, the services of Ikkarapacha have come as a boon to the residents.

The collective was formed in October 2019 to promote products like soaps and detergents produced at Parishad centres but the sale, conducted at the Sreekrishna Vilasam Library, Malayinkeezhu on every second Sunday, had to be halted in two months time. “Around 150 families are members of the Parishad. We decided to deliver essentials to them so they would not have to venture out. That’s how the group became active again,” says Shibu A S, member, district committee, Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad, and co-ordinator of Ikkarapacha.

Shibu first listed some books in the group that could be borrowed. Soon people also started posting photos of products they wanted to sell. “There are many farmers and home gardeners who want to sell their produce. The group became a conducive platform for the sale and purchase of agriculture products. People didn’t have to go out to buy these. We also listed products by the Parishad,” adds Shibu.

The listing of products starts in the evening and is closed before 8am the next day. The delivery begins at 8am and concludes by around 10am. The group has around 170 members now. “As the group became active, people started asking for help. Some wanted fish to be delivered at home so we arranged it through a person who sources seafood from Pulluvila. Some ask for jackfruit or even paper. Whoever it has a required item gets in touch with us. We collect things from them and deliver to the people in need. The group mostly works under the barter system, but agriculture products are charged by the producers.”

Though the group was first started for families belonging to the Parishad, many residents outside Malayinkeezhu have now enrolled as members and are availing Ikkarapacha’s services. “The group comprises many doctors. People who are in need of medical aid can contact them in no time,” says Shibu. Now, Ikkarapacha is focused on manufacturing masks and antiseptic lotions. Around 2,000 masks have been produced and are being distributed to people.

“The masks are made with the help of Kudumbashree workers. Also, mothers of many Student Police Cadets of Malayinkeezhu Girls Higher Secondary School are involved in the production. Around 100 bottles of lotion were produced,” adds Shibu. The masks are being sold at `8 each. “We are only charging for the masks as they are produced in large quantities due to high demand.”

The collective will continue to serve people even after the lockdown ends on May 17. “We have received good support from everyone. We intend to conduct a sale at the library every Sunday so that people can come and procure products directly,” adds Shibu.