A safer way to screen individuals for Covid-19

Published: 06th May 2020 07:11 AM

By  Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 pandemic has put the world on high alert highlighting the need for more advanced devices to screen or detect individuals who may be infected by the virus. Infra-red thermometers are largely being used by doctors and nurses to screen individuals. Although it enables taking temperatures from a minimum distance, it still poses a risk for medical professionals.

To ensure the safety of the medical professionals while taking the temperatures of the individuals who may be infected, Prosol Technologies, a city-based startup, has developed TempFi, an IR thermometer with WiFi. With the help of TempFi, the real-time temperatures of the individuals can be viewed easily through the android application developed for the purpose, thereby, keeping a safe distance from the patients.
Prosol Technologies is engaged in the design and development of embedded and Analog electronics. TempFi is the brainchild of Adith M R Pillai, Panchami S L and Arjun V S.

“Doctors, nurses and other frontline officials are at high risk and need to take extra care. This is when we noticed that IR thermometers have become quite popular with the ability to record a person’s temperature without coming in contact. But we noticed a drawback in this equipment,” said Adith, co-founder of Prosol Technologies.

Adith says: “With the IR thermometers, a person is required to take the temperature readings of the patient directly which makes the person susceptible. So, we thought of modifying the IR thermometers with additional advanced features.”The IR thermometer developed by the team includes an IR sensor for taking the temperature readings of the patient. The thermometer has a switch off button but there is no display screen. Readings can be obtained on the mobile phones by installing the TempFi application. Thermometers can be placed at the entrance of the consulting room at a safe distance.

A doctor can monitor the patient’s temperature remotely using the TempFi mobile application before the patient enters the room. Real-time temperature can be monitored using this rechargeable battery-powered device. An optional LCD screen can be attached to the device. The trial and testing of the prototype are over. Adith says: “We are planning to launch the device soon so that it can be used to screen more number of individuals for the virus easily without risking the lives of healthcare people.”

