Firms outside Kerala-owned IT parks left in lurch

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rent waiver. Moratorium. Fund allocation. While the state government has offered such relief measures to IT companies functioning inside government-owned IT parks, those struggling for survival outside continue to be in the red.Last week, the government announced measures to help companies based in Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark tide over the economic crisis unfolding in the aftermath of the Covid outbreak. It was decided to waive the rent for the months of April, May and June of companies using up to 10,000 sq.ft of space in government-owned IT parks.

To companies occupying more than 10,000 sq ft, a three-month moratorium was also offered. But these measures are not applicable to companies functioning outside the state-owned parks.As per statistics available with GTech (Group of Technology Companies), over 400 companies are operating outside IT parks in the state, making use of co-working spaces and private buildings.

These include the private IT buildings inside the government-owned IT parks. Alex Augustine, managing director, Teknokraft Info Systems, told TNIE the government should at least intervene to waive or reduce the rental charge imposed by the private land or building owners. “The landowner doesn’t reduce the rent. The government should intervene in reducing the rental charge. For the past two months, the company has not been using electricity.”

The government’s relief measures, included waiving rent for all non-IT shops or establishments operating out of government buildings within IT parks. The annual rent escalation of five per cent for IT and non-IT office space in government-owned buildings within IT parks will not be implemented during the 2020-21 fiscal. Surcharge on rental has also been waived off for six months for companies. According to GTech CEO Vishnu V Nair, the situation of IT companies functioning outside IT parks is worrying.