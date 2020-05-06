Free bus services for employees of MCH

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust has launched free bus services for health workers of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The initiative ‘Saihastha’ was flagged off by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday. A total of five buses will be pressed into service under the initiative.

Trust founder and executive director K N Ananda Kumar said Saihastha is the 12th project implemented by them as part of Covid-19 relief measures. So far, the trust has supplied close to 25,000 food packets in the district and distributed 15,000 face masks which were made at stitching centres managed by them.