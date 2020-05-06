Free online soccer coaching

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Brazilian Soccer Schools (BSS), a UK-based football club, will be organising free online football training sessions on their Facebook handle @braziliansoccerschoolskerala from May 11. The training sessions will be offered by BSS coaches for children between the ages four and 14. The sessions will focus mainly on developing technical skills of the participants. “Fitness and training are important even when we are in lockdown. It’s very essential to find an alternative and move forward until we are back on the field,” said Vibin John, state head, BSS.