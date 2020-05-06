KSRTC buses to ferry expats from airports

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has started making preparations for ferrying expatriates landing at three airports from May 7. KSRTC will use its AC low-floor buses to transport the returnees to the locations designated by the district administration in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. KSRTC has appointed nodal officers to coordinate with the district administration. As per the reports, 800 expatriates will be landing at Kochi and Kozhikode airports on May 7.