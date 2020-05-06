Medicos raise Rs 2 lakh via mock test

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The efforts taken by the students of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for conducting an online mock test for students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and thereby raising money for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) is getting widely appreciated. The students have already raised `2 lakh in a week.

The SFI unit of Medical College planned the online mock test after the NEET exam, which was scheduled on May 3, was indefinitely postponed due to lockdown. The main criteria put forth by the organisers was those who wish to appear for the mock test should contribute `100 or more to the relief fund. The participants should WhatsApp the CMDRF certificate and transaction ID to 7356224735 for registration, which is open till May 10. For details, contact 7356554735, 8943983099.