No ‘fragrance’ in business

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: S Kumar, a flower merchant near Sree Krishna Swamy temple at Neyyattinkara, has fallen upon hard times after the lockdown kicked in. Not only did he suffer on account of the slump in business, but the additional stock he had procured in anticipation of the seasonal demand also went to waste.

“The temple festivals and weddings in March, April and May provide me the main revenue. But the lockdown has played spoilsport and the advance collected had to be returned.

After Neyyattinkara was declared a hotspot, shops are not allowed to function. I don’t know how to do any other job. So I urge the government to announce relief measures for flower sellers,” Kumar said.

Further, post lockdown, Kumar will be unable to source flowers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. “The supply has been interrupted and I don’t know when the flower supply from across the border can be restored. The government alone can help us out.”