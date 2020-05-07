202 newly under watch in capital district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 202 new patients were put under observation in the district on Wednesday with Covid-19 symptoms while 49 people are currently under hospital isolation on the day.

So far, 9 people are under isolation in General Hospital, 22 in the Medical College, 1 in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, 4 in SAT Hospital and 13 patients in various private hospitals.

As many as 2,789 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Wednesday, 7 people were newly admitted in hospital and 19 were discharged. As many as 71 samples were sent for testing and 104 results received on the day were negative.

In total, 280 calls were made to the Collectorate Control Room and 110 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Wednesday. Around 11 people called to the mental health helpline for psychological support and 455 people were given mental support on Wednesday. So far, 23,506 people have been given psychological support. As many as 67 people are under quarantine in the Covid care centre in Mar Ivanios College.