Hundreds of Kattakada families rise to the challenge, dig rainwater harvesting pits 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least for some, the Covid-19 lockdown has opened doors to sustainable living. Following a lockdown challenge announced by their MLA IB Sathish, hundreds of families from Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram have been digging rainwater harvesting pits on their house premises. The challenge was launched as part of the Jalasamrudhi water conservation programme in the constituency.

“The target was to dig 1,000 pits, but what we have achieved may be slightly less, owing to the limitations in place due to social distancing,” the MLA said. All local self-government representatives in the constituency and the members of a newly-formed youth volunteer force have also been participating in the challenge. Members of the Kudumbashree and MGNREGS were assigned with the charge of digging pits in the compounds of public offices.

Jalasamrudhi

Launched in 2017, the Jalasamrudhi is a massive ongoing water conservation project in Kattakada, which had contributed to a considerable rise in the groundwater table in the area. According to Sathish, this time, none of the panchayats witnessed water scarcity like the previous years. The initiative is poised for an expansion after the lockdown, and it will start with the completion of a canal renovation. The canal originates from Kappukadu mountain at Poovachal and empties into the Karamana river.

Earlier, a part of the canal (the Kaduvakkuzhi-Anappad stretch) was renovated after a river walk programme attended by hundreds of local people. Now, a similar walk has been planned for the Anappad-Chozhattukotta stretch as well.