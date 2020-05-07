STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hundreds of Kattakada families rise to the challenge, dig rainwater harvesting pits 

Launched in 2017, the Jalasamrudhi is a massive ongoing water conservation project in Kattakada, which had contributed to a considerable rise in the groundwater table in the area.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least for some, the Covid-19 lockdown has opened doors to sustainable living. Following a lockdown challenge announced by their MLA IB Sathish, hundreds of families from Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram have been digging rainwater harvesting pits on their house premises. The challenge was launched as part of the Jalasamrudhi water conservation programme in the constituency. 

“The target was to dig 1,000 pits, but what we have achieved may be slightly less, owing to the limitations in place due to social distancing,” the MLA said. All local self-government representatives in the constituency and the members of a newly-formed youth volunteer force have also been participating in the challenge. Members of the Kudumbashree and MGNREGS were assigned with the charge of digging pits in the compounds of public offices.

Jalasamrudhi
Launched in 2017, the Jalasamrudhi is a massive ongoing water conservation project in Kattakada, which had contributed to a considerable rise in the groundwater table in the area. According to Sathish, this time, none of the panchayats witnessed water scarcity like the previous years. The initiative is poised for an expansion after the lockdown, and it will start with the completion of a canal renovation. The canal originates from Kappukadu mountain at Poovachal and empties into the Karamana river. 

Earlier, a part of the canal (the Kaduvakkuzhi-Anappad stretch) was renovated after a river walk programme attended by hundreds of local people. Now, a similar walk has been planned for the Anappad-Chozhattukotta stretch as well. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp