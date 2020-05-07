Keep viruses away with this compact-sized tool

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keep virus and germs at a distance with this no-touch key-shaped tool developed by Sanchi Bags – an eco-friendly initiative based in the state capital – given the pandemic situation.Designed in the shape of a key made of wood or acrylic, this tool can be used for pushing buttons in a lift, switches, opening doors, water taps, cupboards and will be handy even to dispense hand sanitisers and flush toilets facilitating less contact with germs and viruses. The product is estimated to cost around `25.

With offices ready to reopen, the demand for such multipurpose user-friendly tools is increasing. “One of the IT companies at Technopark approached us and gave us the design of a key and asked us to come up with a similar product. The wooden ones are heavier; those who need a lightweight key can pick the acrylic one. The key can be sanitised after use,” said Zafer Ameer, founder of Sanchi Bags.

He added that the product was easy to carry owing to its compact size.

He said that the IT company has ordered 4,000 keys for their employees. “Owing to the pandemic, it is difficult for people to limp back to normal life. The demand for our other products had decreased following the lockdown and hence we started manufacturing of masks and the no-touch keys. Such tools can be lifesavers and can address a lot of apprehensions,” said Zafer. He said that the order from the IT company has come as a huge relief to a lot of small-scale carpenters who are out of work. “We hired carpenters who manufacture furniture for making the key. We will increase the production based on the demand,” he added.