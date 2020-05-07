STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Keep viruses away with this compact-sized tool

He added that the product was easy to carry owing to its compact size.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keep virus and germs at a distance with this no-touch key-shaped tool developed by Sanchi Bags – an eco-friendly initiative based in the state capital – given the pandemic situation.Designed in the shape of a key made of wood or acrylic, this tool can be used for pushing buttons in a lift, switches, opening doors, water taps, cupboards and will be handy even to dispense hand sanitisers and flush toilets facilitating less contact with germs and viruses. The product is estimated to cost around `25.

With offices ready to reopen, the demand for such multipurpose user-friendly tools is increasing. “One of the IT companies at Technopark approached us and gave us the design of a key and asked us to come up with a similar product. The wooden ones are heavier; those who need a lightweight key can pick the acrylic one. The key can be sanitised after use,” said Zafer Ameer, founder of Sanchi Bags. 

He added that the product was easy to carry owing to its compact size.
He said that the IT company has ordered 4,000 keys for their employees. “Owing to the pandemic, it is difficult for people to limp back to normal life. The demand for our other products had decreased following the lockdown and hence we started manufacturing of masks and the no-touch keys. Such tools can be lifesavers and can address a lot of apprehensions,” said Zafer. He said that the order from the IT company has come as a huge relief to a lot of small-scale carpenters who are out of work. “We hired carpenters who manufacture furniture for making the key. We will increase the production based on the demand,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp