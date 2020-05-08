503 more under observation; confusion over Varkala, Neyyattinkara hotspot status 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 503 new patients were put under observation in the district on Thursday with Covid-19 symptoms. Meanwhile confusion persists with regard to hotspots in the district. While on Wednesday it was reported and later confirmed by some officials and elected representatives that Neyyattinkara and Varkala were no longer hotspots, in the updated list on Thursday, both localities were declared hotspots.

The health department, however, maintained that both these places were in the list of hotspots the day before also as per the list they published. Later in the night, however, MLA K Ansalan clarified that relaxations in orange zones will be applicable even in Neyyatinkara. The confusion was created because of the removal of some panchayats near Neyyattinkara from the hotspot list.

The 11 wards of Neyyattinkara municipality and two wards of Varkala municipality thus continue to be hotspots. On Thursday, 354 people entered through Inchivila, 177 males and 177 females. 338 of them were from Tamil Nadu while 12 from Karnataka.

Corona Care Centre Mar Ivanios College 177