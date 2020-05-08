Body of martyred jawan sent to Tenkasi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mortal remains of CRPF constable Chandrasekhar C, who was martyred while confronting terrorists at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir, reached the state capital on Thursday.Three jawans belonging to 92 CRPF Battalion lost their lives in a terror attack on Monday.

The mortal remains were received at the technical area of Air Force Station Trivandrum. As a mark of respect, wreaths were laid by Gp Capt P K Awasthi, Station Commander Air Force Station Trivandrum, Capt S Sanooj of HQ Southern Naval Command and Mathew A John, DIG CRPF.

The mortal remains were taken to his native place at Tenkasi for cremation. The mortal remains were flown to Kochi on IAF C-17 Globe Master and from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram on Navy’s Dornier aircraft.