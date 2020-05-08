Centre to resolve issues in trade sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Problems faced by the state’s industrial and commercial sectors will be urgently resolved with the cooperation of various central departments, Union Minister V Muraleedharan has said.

An assurance to this effect was given by the minister to the state’s industry leaders during a video conference with them on Thursday. Muraleedharan said the concerns and opinions raised by the industry representatives will be brought to the notice of various union ministers. “There are certain limitations on the part of the centre in solving all the issues faced by the state,” he said.