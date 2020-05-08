First flight to state capital on May 9

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital is all set to welcome expatriates as the first flight to Trivandrum airport will arrive on Sunday from Doha. A thermal face detection camera has been set up in the airport to scan passengers as soon as they enter the lounge.

The thermal and optical imaging face detection camera with artificial intelligence can identify symptoms in people quickly. The camera was bought utilising the MP fund of Shashi Tharoor. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan visited the airport and evaluated the preparations in place.

There are seven health check-up counters at the airport through which people will be checked for symptoms. Anyone with symptoms will be immediately moved to the Government Medical College Hospital here. All passengers arriving here will be quarantined.

Pregnant women, children below the age of 10 and senior citizens will be given consideration for home quarantine. First-line care centres have been set up in the district. The corporation has identified 330 buildings with 9,100 rooms to keep the returnees under observation.