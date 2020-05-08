STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Residents’ association sets up new library to beat lockdown blues

The lockdown has come as a huge blow to around 680 families residing at the government quarters.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:16 AM

The association hall where the library has been set up

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown have thrown normal life out of gear, but this residents’ association in the city has decided to make the maximum of the confinement protocol by setting up a new library for their community to beat lockdown blues. Rajeev Nagar Residents’ Association of government staff quarters at Karamana has decided to set up a brand new library at the association hall to creatively engage children and adults. 

The lockdown has come as a huge blow to around 680 families residing at the government quarters. With no summer camps or offices operational, families are forced to confine themselves to their apartment flats making their days more stressful. Association president R Raveendran said that there are around 700 to 800 children at the staff quarters and the library would help engage them. Around 700 books have already been mobilised for the library. 

“We have been using the association hall as a reading space. Ever since the lockdown, people here, especially the children, are finding it difficult to spend their time in a creative manner. They would all come outside to play but that was not allowed because of social distancing norms. Hence, we decided to set up a proper library in the hall so that everyone can come and spend their time reading,” said Raveendran.

Ashokan Puthupadi, a resident and a librarian by profession, was the one to suggest the idea of starting a library for the entire community. “The response has been encouraging since people got to know about our initiative. People are giving away books for free and a few bookshelves were contributed by good samaritans,” says Ashokan. 

He said majority of the titles received are in English and they are planning to get more Malayalam books.
The association is also considering entry for outsiders to the library. “We may not give permission for the outsiders to take the books with them but they are welcome to use the space for reading,” he added.

