‘Theruvoram’ to the rescue of the destitute

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Murugan S of Theruvoram, a voluntary organisation helping the homeless and destitute in Kerala, came across Munna, a destitute hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the latter hardly knew anything about Covid-19 and the national lockdown. Seeing his shabby condition, Murugan gave him a haircut and a bath. Food and clean clothes were also provided before sending him to a designated rehabilitation centre.At a time when the government and authorities concerned are working to ensure that food and shelter are provided to stranded migrant workers and needy people through the community kitchens, Theruvoram, founded by Murugan, has rescued 721 such people from the streets since the lockdown from across the state.

Hailing from different states such as West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu, these people probably reached the state via trains before the lockdown.“Life has come to a halt and people are taking precautionary measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus. But, the people on the streets have hardly anyone to look after them during this pandemic. Many roam aimlessly and are even unaware about the pandemic,” says Murugan. “The destitute people who mostly stay at bus stops and railway stations can be a potential health risk to the society. So, it is necessary to ensure their safety during the pandemic,” he adds.

Theruvoram has two ambulances which have been donated by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. Six people, including two drivers, carry out the rescue activities. “We pick them up, give them a haircut and bath and send them to designated rehabilitation centres with the help of the police,” said Murugan. Currently, the NGO is being supported by the police and the Social Justice Department.

Murugan has been picking up people from the streets in different districts such as Alappuzha, Kochi, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kollam and providing them with food, shelter and clothing but he has also been feeling the pinch since the lockdown due to lack of funds. In Ernakulam, they have helped in rescuing and rehabilitating about more than 200 homeless people from the streets so far. He says: “Everyday, about `10,000 is spent, which covers fuel, besides providing gloves, masks and food to the destitute. We want to do the same in other districts too but lack of funds is a dampener.”