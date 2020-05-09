STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
124 Shops to be booked for fleecing customers

Some of the shops selling fruits and vegetables were found to be hoarding goods and jacking up price.

Published: 09th May 2020 07:22 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau has recommended legal action against 124 shops that were found to be engaged in hoarding and jacking up of prices of essential and non-essential commodities. The Vigilance on Thursday had conducted checks in 239 shops across the state and found that 124 were flouting rules. Some of the shops selling fruits and vegetables were found to be hoarding goods and jacking up price.

Several shops did not display price boards, while many others were found to be fleecing customers. Of the 124 shops, 22 are Thiruvananthapuram district, while Idukki and Alappuzha districts accounted for 15 shops each. In Kasaragod, action was recommended against 12 shops, while Kollam accounted for 10 such shops.

The Vigilance also found that certain hardware shops were also trying to cash in on the lockdown by selling cement and other construction materials at a higher price. Actions were recommended against two such shops in Kozhikode district. The raids will continue in the coming days also.

