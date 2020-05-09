Number of those in surveillance goes up in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 576 new patients were put under observation in the district on Friday with Covid-19 symptoms as well as travel history suggesting possible development of symptoms later. With hundreds entering the district everyday through Inchivila, the number of people under home quarantine and hospital isolation is going up. A total of 43 people are under hospital isolation on the day. There are five people under isolation in General Hospital, 22 in the Medical College, one in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, 3 in SAT Hospital and 12 patients in various private hospitals.

A total of 3,389 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Friday, 19 people were newly admitted to hospital and 14 were discharged. A total of 50 samples were sent for testing and 119 results received on the day were negative.

The collectorate control room reeived a total of 129 calls on the day. Meanwhile, as many as 96 calls were made to the Disha call centre on Friday. The mental health helpline number saw 15 people calling who needed psychological support. A total of 277 people were called and offered mental support. So far 24,865 people were called for offering psychological support.

Corona Care Centre at Mar Ivanios College: 205