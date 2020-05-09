STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With exams approaching, tribal students feel letdown with no access to online classes

For Krishna Sanal who is appearing for his higher secondary examinations this year, the lockdown is exposing the divide between him and his classmates.

Published: 09th May 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:26 AM

Image for representational purpose only

By  Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Krishna Sanal who is appearing for his higher secondary examinations this year, the lockdown is exposing the divide between him and his classmates. With the Kerala SSLC, Class XI and Class XII examinations to be held from May 21 to May 29, his classmates at Government Model VHSS, Vellanad, have already begun exam preparations through the online classes and study materials provided by the teachers. 

In a house that Krishna shares with his parents and brother, Kiran, at Melehamla, which is a settlement of the tribespeople about 20 km away from Kottoor, nearly one-and-a-half hours away from the city. Krishna knows that there is no option for students like him to log into the school portals to access online classes.
“Since it is difficult to reach our respective schools from our homes which are inside the forest, we stay at the Boys Home at Vellanad when we have classes. Some of our teachers had called up our parents regarding online classes for the upcoming exams but my parents don’t own a smartphone. Moreover, there is hardly any internet connectivity even to make urgent calls,” says Krishna. His brother Kiran is a Class IX student at the same school.

Like Krishna and his brother, many other tribal children do not have any access to online education. Sooryadev SS, a Class VIII student, says: “The network connectivity is very poor. I want to continue my studies but I am unable to do so because I don’t have a smartphone or laptop.”Children from the tribal settlements in the Agasthyarkoodam forests region and Kottoor stay at various hostels set up for them such as the Namaste tribal hostel run by Namaste charitable society and the Boys Home, since the schools are situated far from their homes. During weekends, they travel to their houses deep inside the forests. 

“Children living in remote forest areas and have difficulties such as poor housing, no electricity and no transportation facilities to reach the schools are given shelter at these hostels. We had about 23 tribal children in the hostel but they had to return home due to the lockdown. Although some of their teachers had called up to inform that they are providing online classes, these children do not have any access to online classes unless they return to the hostels,” said Sindu Pradeep, a teacher and warden at Namaste tribal hostel, Kottoor. “Most of the children do not even have a phone. So, it has become very difficult even to convey important messages and impart information,” Sindu added.

Saraswati Suresh, a parent and daily wage worker, said that she got a call from her son’s school teacher enquiring about the facilities she has at home. “A teacher called me to ask if we have a smartphone at home. I am a daily wage worker. Even though I want to give my children the best education, I cannot afford a smartphone. If the government intervenes, we will be able to provide our children with the essential help,” said Saraswati.

