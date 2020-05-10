STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Action against shop owners for hoarding essentials

In a statewide crackdown, the Vigilance has recommended action against 145 shop owners for hoarding and black marketing of essentials during lockdown.

Published: 10th May 2020 07:03 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide crackdown, the Vigilance has recommended action against 145 shop owners for hoarding and black marketing of essentials during lockdown. Irregularities were found in a raid led by Vigilance IG H Venkatesh at 246 shops on Saturday.  

Action has been recommended against 22 shops in Thiruvananthapuram district, 18 in Alappuzha, 16 in Thrissur, 13 in Kasaragod, 12 each in Pathanamthitta and Palakkad districts, 11 each in Kottayam and Idukki and 10 in Malappuram district. It was found that some stores have unlawfully increased prices of essential items, including vegetables and fruits, in addition to hoarding commodities. 

The raid was also conducted at ration shops. Vigilance director Anil Kant said the raid will be intensified in the coming days. In another raid which took place at quarry units, Vigilance has seized 19 trucks and took action against the units in Palakkad district for not carrying proper GST bills and geology passes for mining. Crackdown on illegal mining will also be intensified.

