Preparations complete, Corp gears up to receive expatriates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation is all set to receive expatriates arriving at the airport here on Sunday night. In all, 9,100 rooms spread across 330 centres have been set up as care centres for expatriates within the city corporation limits alone. Among them, over 3,793 rooms are bath-attached and ideal for quarantine. The civic body has also announced the food timings for the arriving people. Breakfast will be served between 7am and 8am, lunch between 12.30 pm and 1.30pm and dinner between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Apart from this, tea will be provided twice a day.

“As per instructions from the health department, high nutrient content food will be given. There will be non-vegetarian as well as vegetarian food. A detailed menu has been prepared. The city corporation is also providing necessary items like toothpaste, brush, soaps, toilet cleaners, buckets, waste bins, masks and 21 such items for the people going into quarantine at the care centres. All facilities have been set up without fail,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

District Collector Gopalakrishnan visited the care centres at IMG Hostel in Kunnukuzhi and Manvila Cooperative Hostel which were earlier in use and now disinfected. Another quarantine centre selected to move the current set of passengers is the water authority guest house in Kanaka Nagar.

Meanwhile, KSRTC will provide 12 buses to transport the passengers. The District Transport Officer has asked the Central Depot here to provide seven superfast buses and five fast passengers. These buses will be washed and disinfected with the help of fire force. The 15 drivers who are posted for duty on Sunday will have a special training class by 9.30 am in the collectorate.

They will be given instructions on the protocol to be followed while transporting the passengers from the airport to care centres.“There are a few more things that are being sorted out like taxi facility for senior citizens, children or pregnant women to their homes. Everything will be finalised before the mock drill,” said an official.