STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Wooing the muse in the time of Covid-19

UDF convener Benny Behanan, MP, has caught everyone by surprise when he penned a poem on the Coronavirus.

Published: 10th May 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Benny Behanan

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convener Benny Behanan, MP, has caught everyone by surprise when he penned a poem on the Coronavirus. A debutant poet, the Chalakudy MP had previously written a book on demonetisation. But he felt that rather than writing an article on the pandemic, why not a poem. The end result is that this politician is now tempted to write more poems after getting rave reviews on his work ‘Corona’.

All the 20 Kerala MPs were in New Delhi attending the Parliament session when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. When the state government decided to advise quarantine for all those people who had travelled from other states, all the MPs, including Behanan, had no other option. Later, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all who had returned to the state after March 22 would have to sit at home for 28 days. This saw Behanan totally confined to home and that was when he decided to pen his thoughts on the pandemic. He fondly remembers the exemplary service being rendered by nurses, health workers and the police in his 64-line poem.

The strong voice of the ‘A’ group, Behanan’s poem ends with the call to break the chain of the virus spread through precautionary measures where there is hope that everyone will overcome this crisis too.“Even when I had to undergo angioplasty last year, I got back to hectic campaigning on the tenth day of my hospitalisation. So, this self-isolation has been hard and I thought of penning a poem on the pandemic which has affected everyone,” Behanan told TNSE.

He feels that his genes have literary skills as his late elder brother Lalu Thomas, who died of hypoglycaemia at the age of 37 in 1984, was quite known in literary circles of his times. “Lalu chettan had a room full of books on poetry which fortunately inspired him to dabble in poetry branding him as a ‘late bloomer’,” he said.

“I like all the poets belonging to different generations ranging from Changampuzha, G Sankara Kurup, O N V Kurup, V Madhusoodanan Nair and Balachandran Chullikkad to Murukan Kattakada. Seeing the positive response from poetry lovers, my confidence level has only increased to pen more,” added Behanan, a graduate in commerce who went on to become a lawyer.His party colleagues were caught unawares of his hidden talent that former Pattambi MLA C P Mohammed quipped, “Where was this poet all these years? Congratulations.”Only a handful of leaders in the political field are known to have tapped their literary skills like Public Works Department Minister G Sudhakaran, CPI leader Binoy Viswam, MP, and Perumbavoor MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil of the Congress. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Benny Behanan UDF
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp