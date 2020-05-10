Wooing the muse in the time of Covid-19

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF convener Benny Behanan, MP, has caught everyone by surprise when he penned a poem on the Coronavirus. A debutant poet, the Chalakudy MP had previously written a book on demonetisation. But he felt that rather than writing an article on the pandemic, why not a poem. The end result is that this politician is now tempted to write more poems after getting rave reviews on his work ‘Corona’.

All the 20 Kerala MPs were in New Delhi attending the Parliament session when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. When the state government decided to advise quarantine for all those people who had travelled from other states, all the MPs, including Behanan, had no other option. Later, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all who had returned to the state after March 22 would have to sit at home for 28 days. This saw Behanan totally confined to home and that was when he decided to pen his thoughts on the pandemic. He fondly remembers the exemplary service being rendered by nurses, health workers and the police in his 64-line poem.

The strong voice of the ‘A’ group, Behanan’s poem ends with the call to break the chain of the virus spread through precautionary measures where there is hope that everyone will overcome this crisis too.“Even when I had to undergo angioplasty last year, I got back to hectic campaigning on the tenth day of my hospitalisation. So, this self-isolation has been hard and I thought of penning a poem on the pandemic which has affected everyone,” Behanan told TNSE.

He feels that his genes have literary skills as his late elder brother Lalu Thomas, who died of hypoglycaemia at the age of 37 in 1984, was quite known in literary circles of his times. “Lalu chettan had a room full of books on poetry which fortunately inspired him to dabble in poetry branding him as a ‘late bloomer’,” he said.

“I like all the poets belonging to different generations ranging from Changampuzha, G Sankara Kurup, O N V Kurup, V Madhusoodanan Nair and Balachandran Chullikkad to Murukan Kattakada. Seeing the positive response from poetry lovers, my confidence level has only increased to pen more,” added Behanan, a graduate in commerce who went on to become a lawyer.His party colleagues were caught unawares of his hidden talent that former Pattambi MLA C P Mohammed quipped, “Where was this poet all these years? Congratulations.”Only a handful of leaders in the political field are known to have tapped their literary skills like Public Works Department Minister G Sudhakaran, CPI leader Binoy Viswam, MP, and Perumbavoor MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil of the Congress.