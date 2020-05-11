2,344 people arrested for coronavirus lockdown violations in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Sunday registered cases against 2,294 people and arrested 2,344 for violating lockdown.
As many as 1,815 people were also booked for not wearing masks, while 1485 vehicles were seized for not adhering to lockdown regulations.
Kollam saw the most number of violations as the district recorded 503 cases. 532 arrests and 219 vehicle seizures. Thiruvananthapuram district had 315 cases, 302 arrests and 219 vehicle seizures.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Sunday registered cases against 2,294 people and arrested 2,344 for violating lockdown.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh breaches 2000 mark, tally at 2018
Travel guidelines eased in Rajasthan with intra, inter-district travel allowed without pass
Renowned para-athlete Deepa Malik to announce retirement today
Official sacked after new COVID-19 cases in China's Wuhan
COVID-19 lockdown: Domestic flights in Pakistan remain suspended till May 13
Google appoints ex-Microsoft executive for cloud business in India