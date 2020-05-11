2,344 people arrested for coronavirus lockdown violations in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Sunday registered cases against 2,294 people and arrested 2,344 for violating lockdown.



As many as 1,815 people were also booked for not wearing masks, while 1485 vehicles were seized for not adhering to lockdown regulations.



Kollam saw the most number of violations as the district recorded 503 cases. 532 arrests and 219 vehicle seizures. Thiruvananthapuram district had 315 cases, 302 arrests and 219 vehicle seizures.